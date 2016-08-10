Known billionaire Michael Jordan has been feeling very generous lately. (Source: Forbes) Jordan caught a little flack for being somewhat quiet when black men were being repeatedly killed by police officers recently. He exercised tact and waited for a time appropriate to him to respond to that particular matter. In addition to issuing a response, Michael Jordan also donated a million dollars to the Institute for Community-Police Relations and another million dollars to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. This was a wise move that enables officers to receive better training that will hopefully cut down on police/civilian related fatalities. (Source: Black America Web)

In addition to his previous positive gestures, Michael Jordan has most recently donated another 5 million dollars to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Click below to read more about these donations and for an official statement from Michael Jordan !

Michael Jordan Donates $5 Million To African-American Museum

