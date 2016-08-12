CLOSE
Detroit
Praise In The Park 2016: Micah Stampley: You Have Some "Sangers in Detroit So I Have To Come With It"

Yes sir Micah Stampley, but we have no doubt you will! Micah Stampley is part of this year’s Praise in the Park!

Check out our Conversation Here: Micah Stampley

Get your tickets for Praise In The Park Here~~~> Praise In the Park 2016!

Also Hear: Motown’s Own Tim Bowman Jr. Ready for Praise In The Park

Praise In The Park 2015 [PHOTOS]
2015 Praise In the Park Detroit
67 photos

