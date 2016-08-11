CLOSE
The Rock And Vin Diesel Squash Beef

The Rock has recently been complaining about some his co-stars not being the best that can can be. Well he was referring to his cast-mates on The Fast and Furious 8 , which has about 1 more week of production left. Vin Diesel and the Rock have apparently been butting heads for some time now, but they’ve made time to meet and presumably squash the issue. Progress is always positive! (Source: Black America Web)

Click the link to read more! 

The Rock & Vin Diesel Secretly Meet To End ‘F8’ Feud

 

