CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Gabby Douglas And Her Response To Online Bashing

0 reads
Leave a comment

Even though Gabby Douglas has been doing an excellent job in her Olympic endeavors, everything hasn’t necessarily been rosy for her. She has been the victim of social meadia bullying stemming from two things in particular. These two things are her hair and the fact that she didn’t put her hand over her heart during the singing of the national anthem. Gabby has remarked that these online criticisms make her feel very bad and that the perceived issues shouldn’t be relevant at all.    (Source: Black America Web, Will Graves)

EMMANUEL DUNAND
EMMANUEL DUNAND
Laurence Griffiths

Click the link for the full story!

Gabby Douglas Responds To Online Bashing

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/577417/charles-jenkins-winning-at-praise-in-the-park-2016/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577451/simone-manuel-makes-history-as-the-first-african-american-woman-to-win-the-swimming-gold/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577429/lebron-james-donates-41-million-to-put-1100-ohio-kids-through-college/

Bullying , Gabby Douglas , hair , national anthem , Olympics

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close