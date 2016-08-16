Gabby Douglas And Her Response To Online Bashing

Even though Gabby Douglas has been doing an excellent job in her Olympic endeavors, everything hasn’t necessarily been rosy for her. She has been the victim of social meadia bullying stemming from two things in particular. These two things are her hair and the fact that she didn’t put her hand over her heart during the singing of the national anthem. Gabby has remarked that these online criticisms make her feel very bad and that the perceived issues shouldn’t be relevant at all. (Source: Black America Web, Will Graves)

EMMANUEL DUNAND EMMANUEL DUNAND Laurence Griffiths

Click the link for the full story!

Gabby Douglas Responds To Online Bashing

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/577417/charles-jenkins-winning-at-praise-in-the-park-2016/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577451/simone-manuel-makes-history-as-the-first-african-american-woman-to-win-the-swimming-gold/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577429/lebron-james-donates-41-million-to-put-1100-ohio-kids-through-college/