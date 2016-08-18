CLOSE
Cam Newton Faces Controversy Over Racial Comments

As a country , America is in a period of  high racial tension . You would be hard pressed to turn on the news or read the paper without taking in some type of story where race is involved. In 2016 , it’s probably necessary to have a progressive mindset where rave is involved. Cam Netwon recently made some comments in GQ magazine that the concept of racism is dead now, and he has gotten mixed reactions about that to say the least. (Sources: Black America Web, GQ Magazine)

 

I feel that Newton has a pretty positive prospective. he’s currently trending on social media for his statements as well. Click the link below to read about how his impactful statement made waves.

Cam Newton Under Fire For Saying ‘We’re Beyond Race As A Nation’

