Katt Williams Is In Trouble Again, Punches Woman

Sometimes trouble seems to follow us no matter what we do to try to avoid it.  Sometimes we have to change our surroundings, sometimes we need to change our habits and other times our mind state is the issue.  But that’s neither here nor there right now. The matter hand right now is our hilarious brother Katt Williams and his latest run in with the law. Sadly he is in trouble again  and for punching a woman apparently. Well now we know that he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to fighting his battles…..he’ll fight men, women and children with no delay.   (Source: Black America Web, Sukii)

Lilly Lawrence
Donald Kravitz

Hopefully things work out well for Mr. Williams. Sometimes things go left and arguments occur. Click the link below to find out exactly what happened and how much jail time Katt could face if convicted . 

Again? Katt Williams Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman

