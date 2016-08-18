CLOSE
Black Girl Magic: Team USA

The Olympics have been extremely exciting this year!  So many events, so much talent and wonderful displays of showmanship. Well one of the most recent such displays happened last night when three outstanding women made history with a sweep of the 100 meter hurdles.

“Anticipation and suspense, as the narrowest of margins were the difference between an almost-sweep and the historic sweep for the women’s American 100-meter hurdlers Wednesday night at Olympic Stadium.”(Source: USA Today, Josh Peter)

The US has just had awesome athletes as representatives all around in the 2016 Olympics. It’s been great to watch. Kristi Castlin won the bronze medal last night while Nia Ali earned silver and Brianna Rollins led the way with the gold medal! For pictures and more coverage from last night, click the link below ! 

#BlackGirlMagic: Team USA Makes History With Sweep Of 100M Hurdles

 

