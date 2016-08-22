President Obama is Ready To Get Back To Work

President Obama and his family recently took a well deserved vacation and now Mr. Obama is ready to get back to work. He just got back to work on Sunday.Finding a solution for the Zitka Virus and a 400 million dollar budget that he gave Iran for military equipment are among two of the most pressing issues that he plans to tackle soon.(Source: Black America Web) His time in office has been very productive depending on who you ask and his impending departure is a bittersweet moment for supporters of Obama.

Barack Obama will be in the office today (Monday) but will be heading back out by Tuesday to survey the damage caused by flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana . ((Source : Black America Web)He also has a lot of other projects to work on. To become informed on what else out president has going on, click the link below.

After Vacation, Obama Returns To Busy Fall Schedule

