Israel Houghton Comes Home to Lakewood Church with Lots of Love & Little Fanfare

After stepping down as worship leader at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, Israel Houghton returned home for services last Sunday. Houghton was welcomed back warmly and he Instagramed his joy to be back with his church family:
SO refreshing to be home @lakewoodchurch this morning sitting next to this Queen @dodieosteen hearing my friend @realjohngray bring a powerful message. @dadra @imstevecrawford @petewilsons & the team led an amazing worship experience. My heart is happy today. #ILoveMyChurch
Months ago, Houghton announced his decision to step down from his position at Lakewood Church, but wanted his supporters to know that there was no discord between him, the Lakewood Church staff or the Osteen’s.
“I truly love @joelosteen and my gracious Lakewood family,” Houghton wrote Facebook back in March.
SOURCE: ChristianPost.com
