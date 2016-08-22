Israel Houghton Comes Home to Lakewood Church with Lots of Love & Little Fanfare

After stepping down as worship leader at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, Israel Houghton returned home for services last Sunday. Houghton was welcomed back warmly and he Instagramed his joy to be back with his church family:

Months ago, Houghton announced his decision to step down from his position at Lakewood Church, but wanted his supporters to know that there was no discord between him, the Lakewood Church staff or the Osteen’s.

“I truly love @joelosteen and my gracious Lakewood family,” Houghton wrote Facebook back in March.

SOURCE: ChristianPost.com

