CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Israel Houghton Comes Home to Lakewood Church with Lots of Love & Little Fanfare

16 reads
Leave a comment

After stepping down as worship leader at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, Israel Houghton returned home for services last Sunday. Houghton was welcomed back warmly and he Instagramed his joy to be back with his church family:

Months ago, Houghton announced his decision to step down from his position at Lakewood Church, but wanted his supporters to know that there was no discord between him, the Lakewood Church staff or the Osteen’s.

“I truly love @joelosteen and my gracious Lakewood family,” Houghton wrote Facebook back in March.

SOURCE: ChristianPost.com

Also: Adrienne On Israel Houghton 

Athletics - Olympics: Day 12

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 - 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

21 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 - 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 - 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Check out what your faves were up to this week!

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Adrienne Bailon , Dodie Osteen , israel houghton , Israel Houghton's divorce , Israel Houghton's Engagement , Joel Osteen , Lakewood Church

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close