CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Rio Olympics Are Officially Over… Now what?

0 reads
Leave a comment

I was riveted by the Olympic Games. I watched as much as I could and when I couldn’t, I kept up with it on an app! I’ve loved the summer Olympics as long as I can remember but often wondered what happened to the host cities after everyone leaves.

The Huffington Post says that, “From Salt Lake City to London to Beijing, cities across the globe have played host to the illustrious games with hundreds of athletes anxiously vying for their spot in history.” But with all the new construction that takes years to build, the question is, what becomes of all the stadiums, tracks, pools and more after the games are over?

Check out some of the pics from the ghosts of Olympics past:

This is the former Olympic Village Pool in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2014

10th Anniversary Of Athens Olympics

Source: Milos Bicanski / Getty

This photo taken on July 26, 2016 shows one of the five mascots for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games abandoned at a never-completed mall in Beijing. The fallen mascots are a reminder of the high costs of hosting the event.

OLY-2016-RIO-CHINA-MASCOTS-OFFBEAT

Source: GREG BAKER / Getty

The bobsleigh and luge track built for the 1984 Winter Olympics is mainly used for graffiti and bicycling today.

Sarajevo Olympic Bobsleigh and Luge Track

Source: Federica Gentile / Getty

Source: The Huffington Post

ALSO SEE: US Swimmer Ryan Held With A, “Won’t He Do It,” Cry During A Sweet Sweet Olympic Moment [[Pic]]  

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team

30 photos Launch gallery

Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team

Continue reading Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America’s Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team

Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

After the Olympics , Olympics , Olympics past , Past Olympic host cities

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close