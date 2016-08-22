Rio Olympics Are Officially Over… Now what?

I was riveted by the Olympic Games. I watched as much as I could and when I couldn’t, I kept up with it on an app! I’ve loved the summer Olympics as long as I can remember but often wondered what happened to the host cities after everyone leaves.

The Huffington Post says that, “From Salt Lake City to London to Beijing, cities across the globe have played host to the illustrious games with hundreds of athletes anxiously vying for their spot in history.” But with all the new construction that takes years to build, the question is, what becomes of all the stadiums, tracks, pools and more after the games are over?

Check out some of the pics from the ghosts of Olympics past:

This is the former Olympic Village Pool in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2014

This photo taken on July 26, 2016 shows one of the five mascots for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games abandoned at a never-completed mall in Beijing. The fallen mascots are a reminder of the high costs of hosting the event.

The bobsleigh and luge track built for the 1984 Winter Olympics is mainly used for graffiti and bicycling today.

Source: The Huffington Post

ALSO SEE: US Swimmer Ryan Held With A, “Won’t He Do It,” Cry During A Sweet Sweet Olympic Moment [[Pic]]

Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team 30 photos Launch gallery Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team 1. Gabby Takes Gold Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. Gold Medalist Simone Biles Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. Team USA Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. Team USA Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. Lauren Hernandez Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. Simone Biles Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Madison Kocian Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Simone Biles Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Simone Biles Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Lauren Hernandez Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. Simone Biles Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Simone Biles Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. Team USA Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Lauren Hernandez Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Lauren Hernandez Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Simone Biles Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Simone Biles Source:Getty 17 of 30 18. Simone Biles Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. Alexandra Raisman Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Alexandra Raisman Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. Gabby Douglas Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. Team USA Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. Simone, Gabby and Aly Hug Each Other Source:Getty 23 of 30 24. Simone Biles Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. Simone Biles Source:Getty 25 of 30 26. Simone Biles Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. Simone Biles Source:Getty 27 of 30 28. Gabby Douglas Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. Team USA Source:Getty 29 of 30 30. Gabby Douglas Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America’s Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team Go Team USA: 30 Incredible Photos Of America's Historic 2016 Gymnastics Team

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!