Rio Olympics Are Officially Over… Now what?

I was riveted by the Olympic Games. I watched as much as I could and when I couldn’t, I kept up with it on an app! I’ve loved the summer Olympics as long as I can remember but often wondered what happened to the host cities after everyone leaves.
The Huffington Post says that, “From Salt Lake City to London to Beijing, cities across the globe have played host to the illustrious games with hundreds of athletes anxiously vying for their spot in history.” But with all the new construction that takes years to build, the question is, what becomes of all the stadiums, tracks, pools and more after the games are over?
Check out some of the pics from the ghosts of Olympics past:
This is the former Olympic Village Pool in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2014
This photo taken on July 26, 2016 shows one of the five mascots for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games abandoned at a never-completed mall in Beijing. The fallen mascots are a reminder of the high costs of hosting the event.
The bobsleigh and luge track built for the 1984 Winter Olympics is mainly used for graffiti and bicycling today.
Source: The Huffington Post
