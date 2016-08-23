CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Hillary Clinton Backs Down Health Allegations On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump has been using comments about Hillary Clinton’s health as a strategy to help him in his campaign. She suffered a concussion back in 2012 and Trump has suggested that the episode among other factors implies that Clinton is not mentally or physically fit to handle the demands of presidency. When asked about Trump on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on the other hand, Hillary takes the high road and says that he’s most likely, “as healthy as a horse.”(Source: Black America Web, Lisa Lerer)

Tom Williams
SAUL LOEB
Jeff Swensen

Hillary elaborated more about her health and Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Click the link below to learn more! 

Hillary Clinton Backs Down Health Allegations On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/577755/israel-houghton-comes-home-to-lakewood-church-with-lots-of-love-little-fanfare/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577730/president-obama-is-ready-to-get-back-to-work/

https://praise1027detroit.com/577678/detroit-police-officer-writes-facebook-post-on-child-shooting/

Donald Trump , Health , Hillary Clinton , president

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close