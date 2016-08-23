Donald Trump has been using comments about Hillary Clinton’s health as a strategy to help him in his campaign. She suffered a concussion back in 2012 and Trump has suggested that the episode among other factors implies that Clinton is not mentally or physically fit to handle the demands of presidency. When asked about Trump on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on the other hand, Hillary takes the high road and says that he’s most likely, “as healthy as a horse.”(Source: Black America Web, Lisa Lerer)

Tom Williams SAUL LOEB Jeff Swensen

Hillary elaborated more about her health and Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Click the link below to learn more!

Hillary Clinton Backs Down Health Allegations On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

