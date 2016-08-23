Rapper DMX Welcomes His 15th Child & Behind the Pulpit Too? [[VIDEO INSIDE]]

DMX adds the title of “daddy” for the 15th time! The baby’s name: Exodus Simmons. The mother is X’s longtime girlfriend, Desiree… this is her first child.

TMZ reports that the rapper/actor missed the delivery as he was in Arizona. He did get home to NYC for the baby’s first night in the world.

DMX was in Arizona behind a pulpit preaching in Phoenix about the miracle that is birthed from tragedy:

SOURCE: EURWEB.com VIDEO: Facebook/BET Gospel

