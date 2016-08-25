CLOSE
Illinois Pastor Starts Ruckus over Book about “Things the Bible Says about Sex”

Rev. Bromleigh McCleneghan, married mom and associate pastor at Union Church of Hinsdale in Illinois, says that single Christians can have sex as long as it’s “mutually pleasurable and affirming.” McCleneghan also she doesn’t interpret the Bible as God’s infallible Word.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Rev. McCleneghan writes, “I profess Jesus as the Word of God, and the Bible as a witness to His life, ministry, death and resurrection; which is to say that I take it seriously as a living witness, but also as a historic document written in a particular time and place.”

McCleneghan, who is promoting that single Christians can have sex in moderation in her new book, Good Christian Sex: Why Chastity Isn’t the Only Option — And Other Things the Bible Says About Sex, also defended herself to readers the subject of her book.

Check out the entire interview here: Pastor Who Says Single Christians Can Have ‘Mutually Pleasurable’ Sex Doesn’t See Bible as God’s Infallible Word

