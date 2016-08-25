Illinois Pastor Starts Ruckus over Book about “Things the Bible Says about Sex”

Rev. Bromleigh McCleneghan, married mom and associate pastor at Union Church of Hinsdale in Illinois, says that single Christians can have sex as long as it’s “mutually pleasurable and affirming.” McCleneghan also she doesn’t interpret the Bible as God’s infallible Word.
In an interview with The Christian Post, Rev. McCleneghan writes, “I profess Jesus as the Word of God, and the Bible as a witness to His life, ministry, death and resurrection; which is to say that I take it seriously as a living witness, but also as a historic document written in a particular time and place.”
SEE: Marvin Sapp On The Joys And Challenges Of Being A Single Dad
McCleneghan, who is promoting that single Christians can have sex in moderation in her new book, Good Christian Sex: Why Chastity Isn’t the Only Option — And Other Things the Bible Says About Sex, also defended herself to readers the subject of her book.
Check out the entire interview here: Pastor Who Says Single Christians Can Have ‘Mutually Pleasurable’ Sex Doesn’t See Bible as God’s Infallible Word
SEE: The African American 490 Challenge – Securing Justice & Closure For Sexual Assault Victims
Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'
Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'
1. Parker Sawyers speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 1 of 35
2. Parker Sawyers speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 2 of 35
3. Tika Sumpter speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 3 of 35
4. Director Richard Tanne speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 4 of 35
5. Tika Sumpter speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 5 of 35
6. Parker Sawyers & Tika Sumpter speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 6 of 35
7. Tika Sumpter walks the pink carpet during HelloBeautiful's screening for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 7 of 35
8. Director Richard Tanne and Tika Sumpter speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 8 of 35
9. Tika Sumpter entering HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 9 of 35
10. Tika Sumpter & Richard Tanne speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 10 of 35
11. Richard Tanne during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 11 of 35
12. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 12 of 35
13. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 13 of 35
14. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 14 of 35
15. Parker Sawyers & Tika Sumpter during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 15 of 35
16. Parker Sawyers On HelloBeautiful's pink carpet for the screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 16 of 35
17. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, & Director Richard Tanne on HelloBeautiful's pink carpet for the screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 17 of 35
18. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, & Director Richard Tanne speak during the screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 18 of 35
19. Keyaira Kelly speaks to Director Richard Tanne during Q&A for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 19 of 35
20. Tika Sumpter poses on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screening for 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 20 of 35
21. Keyaira Kelly moderates panel with director Richard Tanne, Tika Sumpter, and Parker SawyersSource:@JMartinVisuals 21 of 35
22. Keyaira Kelly moderates panel with director Richard Tanne, Tika Sumpter, and Parker SawyersSource:@JMartinVisuals 22 of 35
23. Director Richard Tanne speaks during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 23 of 35
24. The beautiful crowd during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 24 of 35
25. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, Director Richard Tanne, June Ambrose, and Ty Hunter pose on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screeningSource:@JMartinVisuals 25 of 35
26. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, and Director Richard Tanne pose on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screeningSource:@JMartinVisuals 26 of 35
27. HelloBeautiful's Editorial Director Allison McGevna speaks during Q&ASource:@JMartinVisuals 27 of 35
28. Vicky Jeudy, Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, Director Richard Tanne, June Ambrose, Ty Hunter, & Keyaira KellySource:@JMartinVisuals 28 of 35
29. Parker Sawyers poses on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screeningSource:@JMartinVisuals 29 of 35
30. Tika Sumpter & Hill Harper pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 30 of 35
31. HelloBeautiful's Keyaira Kelly and Editorial Director Allison McGevna speak during Q&ASource:@JMartinVisuals 31 of 35
32. Hill Harper holds Tika Sumpter's baby bump during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:@JMartinVisuals 32 of 35
33. Stylist Ty Hunter & June Ambrose pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:Getty 33 of 35
34. Malik Yoba &Ty Hunter laugh during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:Getty 34 of 35
35. Ty Hunter & June Ambrose pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'Source:Getty 35 of 35
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!