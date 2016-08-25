CLOSE
Health And Wellness
FREE Mental Health First Aid & Suicide Prevention Training

Yes, you can learn how to provide initial help to someone experiencing symptoms of a mental illness crisis. One out of five people are suffering from mental illness… a lot of times alone. Don’t let your loved one suffer in silence. And, break the phrase, “what goes on in this house, stays in this house,” when it comes to someone you love battling mental illness.

You could save a life. Listen to my conversation with Andrea Smith and Sandrew King, Sr. from the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority and the Motor City Youth Federation on FREE classes that will help you, help others:

 

For More Information, log onto mymcyf.com or call 248-274-6293. For the Mental Health Authority 24-Hour Crisis Line, call 800-241-4949

Michelle Obama Takes A Stand On Mental Health In Compelling Op-Ed & The Frontline Music Project: Taking the Shame & Blame Out of Mental Illness

