Fans Accusing Russell Wilson of “Brainwashing” New Wife Ciara with His Christian Lifestyle

Celebdirtylaundry.com writes Ciara and Russell Wilson’s marriage might be perfect according to the singer, but some of her fans think that Russell Wilson might be ‘brainwashing’ her.
Before they were married, the couple took a vow of chastity before their wedding and Ciara has also been using social media to post photos and videos of her praying and living a more Christian-like lifestyle with her son, Future.
Ciara has made a lot of changes to help please her husband Russell Wilson. She is no longer in contact with some of her closest friends or dancing provocatively during her performances like she used to. But would you consider this “brainwashing?” RM
SOURCE: Celebdirtylaundry.com
ALSO: Ciara And Russell Wilson Got Married & Gospel Music Has Power to Soothe the Soul—Something Ciara Can Attest To
#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love
