Dwyane Wade Speaks Out About His Cousin’s Death in Chicago

NBA star Dwyane Wade‘s cousin was an innocent bystander, police said, pushing her baby in a stroller near a Chicago school where she intended to register her children when she was fatally shot Friday.

Nykea Aldridge’s famous relative, who grew up in Chicago’s south suburbs, tweeted to his nearly 6 million followers about her death, saying Friday it was an ”act of senseless gun violence” and posting Saturday morning that Chicago needs ”more help& more hands on deck.” Wade ended both days of tweets with the hashtag ”EnoughIsEnough.” (Source : Yahoo News)

Jeff Haynes VCG

Chicago has a reputation for being a somewhat rough city to live in, but there is danger in every city. I wish the greatest condolences to Dwyane Wade aend his family. Click the link below to learn more about the situation.

http://sports.yahoo.com/news/dwayne-wades-cousin-fatally-shot-pushing-baby-stroller-024824875–nba.html

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/578137/robin-thicke-and-pharrell-williams-seek-to-overturn-gaye-lawsuit/

https://praise1027detroit.com/578067/fans-accusing-russell-wilson-of-brainwashing-new-wife-ciara-with-his-christian-lifestyle/

https://praise1027detroit.com/578059/south-africas-first-black-female-pilot-is-helping-other-women-reach-new-heights/