Dwyane Wade Speaks Out About His Cousin’s Death in Chicago

NBA star Dwyane Wade‘s cousin was an innocent bystander, police said, pushing her baby in a stroller near a Chicago school where she intended to register her children when she was fatally shot Friday.

Nykea Aldridge’s famous relative, who grew up in Chicago’s south suburbs, tweeted to his nearly 6 million followers about her death, saying Friday it was an ”act of senseless gun violence” and posting Saturday morning that Chicago needs ”more help& more hands on deck.” Wade ended both days of tweets with the hashtag ”EnoughIsEnough.” (Source : Yahoo News)

Chicago has a reputation for being a somewhat rough city to live in, but there is danger in every city. I wish the greatest condolences to Dwyane Wade aend his family. Click the link below to learn more about the situation. 

http://sports.yahoo.com/news/dwayne-wades-cousin-fatally-shot-pushing-baby-stroller-024824875–nba.html

