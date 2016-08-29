Bishop Wayne T. Jackson: ‘Trump Interview Is Neither A Rally Nor An Endorsement’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make a visit to the Great Faith Ministries Church in Detroit on Saturday as well as tape an interview with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson.

In a statement released this morning, Jackson says that the interview with Trump… which will be broadcast on his Impact Television Network… was neither a rally nor an endorsement of Trump’s candidacy.

Statement from Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, who will interview Donald Trump on Saturday. https://t.co/EGfBVExn5p pic.twitter.com/pjUlymA6Ai — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 29, 2016

In his statement, Bishop Jackson says that Great Faith Ministries has been afforded the opportunity to interview Mr. Trump and hopeful to get an interview Mrs. Clinton as well. “The goal for this interview is to get real answers and Trump’s views and plans on policies that affect our community.” (See Entire Statement HERE)

SOURCE: Detroit Free Press

ALSO: North Carolina African American Church Endorses Presidential Candidate Donald Trump & About a Dozen Protesters Removed From Donald Trump’s Speech in Detroit [[Video]]

