CLOSE
Detroit
Home

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson: ‘Trump Interview Is Neither A Rally Nor An Endorsement’

1 reads
Leave a comment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make a visit to the Great Faith Ministries Church in Detroit on Saturday as well as tape an interview with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson.

In a statement released this morning, Jackson says that the interview with Trump… which will be broadcast on his Impact Television Network… was neither a rally nor an endorsement of Trump’s candidacy.

In his statement, Bishop Jackson says that Great Faith Ministries has been afforded the opportunity to interview Mr. Trump and hopeful to get an interview Mrs. Clinton as well. “The goal for this interview is to get real answers and Trump’s views and plans on policies that affect our community.” (See Entire Statement HERE)

SOURCE: Detroit Free Press

ALSO: North Carolina African American Church Endorses Presidential Candidate Donald Trump & About a Dozen Protesters Removed From Donald Trump’s Speech in Detroit [[Video]]

'Southside With You' Screening

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

35 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of ‘Southside With You’

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson , Donald Trump , Great Faith Ministries International , Impact Television Network

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close