Transgender Ken Doll Birthday Cake – Meant to be a Joke – Causes Firestorm [[PIC INSIDE]]

A bakery in California came under fire after making and posting a picture of a transgender Ken doll birthday cake.

According to KTXL-TV, a Sacramento baker made a buttercream-frosting cake with a Ken doll wearing a pink dress made of frosting, a sash, a tiara and some jewelry. Thinking it was a “really cool cake,” the bakery’s co-owner posted the creation on its Facebook page and was shocked when the post was flooded with negative comments.

The cake cause quite a debate, and the bakery lost dozens of Facebook likes and received boycott threats. Some defended the bakery, pointing out that the cake was clearly meant to be a joke.

One person wrote,”People have wayyyy to much time on their hands to be offended by a cake seriously. We have bigger problems to worry about.”

SOURCE: GospelHearld.com

ALSO: American Girl To Debut Civil Rights Era Doll This Summer & A Little Positivity: Barbie Introduces New Dolls With 23 Skin Tones, New Features

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!