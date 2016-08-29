CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Transgender Ken Doll Birthday Cake – Meant to be a Joke – Causes Firestorm [[PIC INSIDE]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

A bakery in California came under fire after making and posting a picture of a transgender Ken doll birthday cake.

According to KTXL-TV, a Sacramento baker made a buttercream-frosting cake with a Ken doll wearing a pink dress made of frosting, a sash, a tiara and some jewelry. Thinking it was a “really cool cake,” the bakery’s co-owner posted the creation on its Facebook page and was shocked when the post was flooded with negative comments.

The cake cause quite a debate, and the bakery lost dozens of Facebook likes and received boycott threats. Some defended the bakery, pointing out that the cake was clearly meant to be a joke.

One person wrote,”People have wayyyy to much time on their hands to be offended by a cake seriously. We have bigger problems to worry about.”

SOURCE: GospelHearld.com

ALSO: American Girl To Debut Civil Rights Era Doll This Summer & A Little Positivity: Barbie Introduces New Dolls With 23 Skin Tones, New Features

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Freeport Bakery , Ken Doll in Drag , Transgender Birthday Cake , Transgender debate

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close