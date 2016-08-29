Passerby Finds Two Children Locked In a Car While Their Dad Was In Casino

Detroit police say they rescued two children locked inside a vehicle at Motor City Casino Monday morning.

According to police, the boys – a 2-year-old boy and 5-month-old were left in the car while their dad was inside. The boys’ father was found inside and police continue to investigate.

SOURCE: WXYZ.com

