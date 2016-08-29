CLOSE
Detroit
Home

Passerby Finds Two Children Locked In a Car While Their Dad Was In Casino

0 reads
Leave a comment

Detroit police say they rescued two children locked inside a vehicle at Motor City Casino Monday morning.

According to police, the boys – a 2-year-old boy and 5-month-old were left in the car while their dad was inside. The boys’ father was found inside and police continue to investigate.

Detroit Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

SOURCE: WXYZ.com

ALSO: Important Things That Should Not Define Who You Are & One Minister Breaks Down His Biggest Mistakes

The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time

4 photos Launch gallery

The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time

Continue reading The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time

The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time

We pay tribute to "The King of Pop" and musical icon, Michael Jackson, for his contribution to music.

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

detroit police , Kids Locked in Car , Motor City Casino

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close