Passerby Finds Two Children Locked In a Car While Their Dad Was In Casino

Detroit police say they rescued two children locked inside a vehicle at Motor City Casino Monday morning.
According to police, the boys – a 2-year-old boy and 5-month-old were left in the car while their dad was inside. The boys’ father was found inside and police continue to investigate.
SOURCE: WXYZ.com
