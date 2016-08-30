Patti LaBelle Has New Cakes And Cobblers !

There’s nothing like some nice , fresh desserts whipped up by someone who really has tastes and understands how flavors are supposed to mesh together. Music legend Patti LaBelle is definitely cut from that cloth and she has some exciting new treats in store! It has been reported that apple cobblers, an apple pecan cake, and a sweet potato loaf will all be available soon! It has been reported that 6 million pounds of peaches go into her cobbler! That’s unlike any dessert recipe that I’ve heard before! (Source: Black America Web)

Patti LaBelle Brent N. Clarke The Washington Post

Patti LaBelle’s desserts are going to be available very soon at Walmart stores. For more information, click the link below!

Look! Patti LaBelle Unveils New Cakes & Cobblers

