CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Home

Patti LaBelle Has New Cakes And Cobblers !

0 reads
Leave a comment

There’s nothing like some nice , fresh desserts whipped up by someone who really has tastes and understands how flavors are supposed to mesh together.  Music legend Patti LaBelle is definitely cut from that cloth and she has some exciting new treats in store! It has been reported that apple cobblers, an apple pecan cake, and a sweet potato loaf will all be available soon! It has been reported that 6 million pounds of peaches go into her cobbler! That’s unlike any dessert recipe that I’ve heard before! (Source: Black America Web)

Patti LaBelle
Brent N. Clarke
The Washington Post

Patti LaBelle’s desserts are going to be available very soon at Walmart stores. For more information, click the link below! 

Look! Patti LaBelle Unveils New Cakes & Cobblers

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/578277/transgender-ken-doll-birthday-cake-meant-to-be-a-joke-causes-firestorm-pic-inside/

https://praise1027detroit.com/578300/passerby-finds-two-children-locked-in-a-car-while-their-dad-was-in-casino/

dessert , Food , Patti Labelle , Pies

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close