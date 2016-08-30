CLOSE
DeVon Franklin & Meagan Good Say Abstinence Transformed Their Relationship before Marriage [[Video]]

Oprah spoke to Hollywood power couple DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good about their faith, abstaining from sex during their courtship and their marriage. Check this clip out:

You can catch OWN’s Super Soul Sunday’s at 11am and 7pm eastern

