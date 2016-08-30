CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Bishop Edgar Vann: 'We Owe God a Healthy Body.' Learn More at the Most Powerful Voices Concert & Health Expo

Bishop Edgar Vann pastor of Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest while delivering a sermon on New Year’s Eve. Gratefully he was administered CPR that saved his life!

On Friday September we will honor those who saved his life during the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo featuring Marvin Sapp. I talked to Bishop Vann about his episode and the need for all of us to live as healthy as possible.

Check out our Conversation Here:

Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo

Source: American Heart Association / Melissa Thrasher

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association encourages community members to mark their calendars for a day filled thought-provoking ideas and inspirational praise on Friday, Sept. 9. The day kicks-off with goREDTALKS on the campus of the DMC Heart Hospital, located at 311 Mack Ave. in Detroit from 8 a.m. – 11: 30 a.m.

The day concludes with the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo, which kicks off at 5 p.m. followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring 10-time Grammy award-nominated artist Marvin Sapp at Second Ebenezer Church, located at 14601 Dequindre Rd. in Detroit. Attendees are encouraged to register for these events.

To register for the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo featuring Marvin Sapp, visit heart.org/MPVDetroit

ALSO: FREE Mental Health First Aid & Suicide Prevention Training & Money Stress Is Unhealthy… Take Control Today

