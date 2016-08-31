CLOSE
Federal lawsuit filed against Obama administration for not addressing ISIS-led genocide of Christians

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) has filed a federal lawsuit against the Obama Administration’s State Department. The lawsuit is said to be a result of the “government failing to provide information about actions the Obama Administration is taking to stop the genocide of Christians by ISIS – the Islamic State.”

Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the ACLJ said, “The United States should be a leader in defending and protecting Christians. The world is watching as Christians are put to death simply because of their religious beliefs. That’s why it is so important to hold the Obama Administration accountable and to find out exactly what is being done to bring an end to this horrific practice. And that is why we have gone to court to unearth the truth.”

SOURCE: EEWMagazine.com

Christian Persecution , Genocide , Jay Sekulow , Obama Administration

