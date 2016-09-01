CLOSE
It’s Never A Bad Time For Ice Cream, Ask Mike Tyson!

When you’re known as “the baddest man on the planet,” you can get away with things that most people can’t.

And for Mike Tyson, one of those things, it seems, is brazenly swiping an ice cream bar without paying for it.

That was what unfolded Monday night at the US Open, according to the New York Post. Apparently, Tyson decided to indulge himself at one of Arthur Ashe Stadium’s concession stands by scooping a Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream treat straight out of the freezer, without shelling out the $5.50 for it…..(Source: Yahoo News, Jackie Bamberger)

To read more about this hilarious ice cream incident, click the link below ! 

http://sports.yahoo.com/news/mike-tyson-accused-of-stealing-ice-cream-bar-at-us-open-204918213.html

