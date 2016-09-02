The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association: September 9th Will Be A Day Filled with Health & Inspiration

On Friday September 9th, we celebrate our health with the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo featuring Marvin Sapp. I talked to Kristian Hurley, Multicultural Director for the SE MI American Heart Association about why this full day of activities is so important to the African American Community.
Check out our Conversation Here:
The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association encourages community members to mark their calendars for a day filled thought-provoking ideas and inspirational praise on Friday, Sept. 9. The day kicks-off with goREDTALKS on the campus of the DMC Heart Hospital, located at 311 Mack Ave. in Detroit from 8 a.m. – 11: 30 a.m.
The day concludes with the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo, which kicks off at 5 p.m. followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring 10-time Grammy award-nominated artist Marvin Sapp at Second Ebenezer Church, located at 14601 Dequindre Rd. in Detroit. Attendees are encouraged to register for these events.
To register for the Most Powerful Voices Concert and Health Expo featuring Marvin Sapp, visit heart.org/MPVDetroit
