Tri-county Seniors Invited to Free Day at the Zoo September 7

TRI-COUNTY SENIORS INVITED TO FREE DAY AT THE ZOO SEPTEMBER 7

Detroit Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Senior citizens living in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are invited to enjoy a day at the Detroit Zoo on Senior Day, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 62 and older and a caregiver will receive free admission, parking and rides on the Tauber Family Railroad.

Senior Day will also feature live music, tram tours, bingo, a scavenger hunt, a senior resource area and zookeeper talks highlighting some of the Zoo’s senior animal residents.

The Zoo’s newest senior citizen is a 29-year-old female polar bear named Tundra, one of the oldest polar bears in captivity. She arrived in June from the Indianapolis Zoo, which is permanently closing its polar bear exhibit.

The fall Senior Day is one of two free days for tri-county seniors held annually at the Detroit Zoo in appreciation for voter approval of a ballot proposal to fund the Zoo.

The Detroit Zoological Society – a nonprofit organization that operates the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Zoo – is recognized as a leader in conservation, animal welfare and sustainability as well as providing sanctuary for animals in need of rescue. With an annual regional economic impact of more than $100 million, the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is one of Michigan’s largest paid family attractions, hosting more than 1.4 million visitors annually. Its 125 acres of award-winning naturalistic habitats are home to 2,400 animals representing 255 species. In recognition of its environmental leadership, the Detroit Zoo received the top Green Award from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, and was named Best-Managed Nonprofit by Crain’s Detroit Business. The Belle Isle Nature Zoo sits on a 5-acre site surrounded by undisturbed forested wetlands on Belle Isle State Park in Detroit and provides year-round educational, recreational and environmental conservation opportuni ties for the community. For hours, prices, directions and other information, call 248-541-5717 or visit http://www.detroitzoo.org.

Tri-county Seniors Invited to Free Day at the Zoo September 7 was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

