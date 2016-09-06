Malia Obama Makes Health Conscious Fashion Statement

So, not too long ago some eager media outlets claimed that Malia was smoking weed at the Lalapalooza concert event. I’m not here to confirm or deny that claim, but I can vouch for Malia being very media savvy and conscious and self-aware when it comes to her public image. Over the weekend, Malia attended the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia and wore a very attention getting shirt. The shirt had the words”smoking kills” written on the front. A very clever way of responding to the media’s recent claims about her! (Source : Black America Web)
For more pictures plus video footage of Malia at the concert, click the link below!
Hilarious! Malia Obama Wears ‘Smoking Kills’ Shirt To Philly Festival
