No Makeup, No Problem!

A lot of celebrity women have been embracing a no-makeup trend as of late. Some notables include Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. I think that it’s awesome and very empowering for women to have this no-makeup movement really taking off! More and more women are catching on to the no-makeup trend, and if you’re interested in trying it yourself, it’s not as tough as you think! (Source: Yahoo News, Good Morning America)

Self confidence starts within one’s self. Makeup is definitely a beauty enhancer and there’s nothing wrong with it. But it’s very refreshing to see so many women embracing their natural beauty. For a step-by-step tutorial from the good people of Good Morning America detailing how to pull off the look, click the link below!

https://gma.yahoo.com/no-makeup-trend-makeup-achieve-flawlessly-natural-look-120852851–abc-news-fashion-and-beauty.html

