Detroit Photo Journalist Says She Was at the Trump Church Visit to ‘Document the Moment’

Detroit Photo Journalist Montez Miller appeared on Roland Martin’s NewsOne Now Show to give her take on Donald Trump’s visit to Great Faith Ministries in the city over the weekend. Miller made it clear she’s not a Trump supporter but wanted to document the moment:

NewsOne Now with Roland Martin can be seen on TVOne weekday mornings at 7AM Eastern

