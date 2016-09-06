CLOSE
Philippine president Says Derogatory Remarks about President Obama Wasn’t Personal

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, back peddles on calling Barack Obama a “son of a whore.” The remark led President Obama to cancel a planned meeting at a regional summit in Laos.

In a prepared statement read by a spokesman, Duterte said the remark was, “not intended as a personal insult. While the immediate cause was my strong comments to certain press questions that elicited concern and distress, we also regret that it came across as a personal attack on the US president.” The spokesman also said that a meeting with the US had been “mutually agreed upon to be moved to a later date”.

The remarks were a result of criticism from the US against extrajudicial killings in the Philippines’ bloody drug war. Duterte was quoted as saying, “Son of a whore, I will curse you in that forum.”

(SOURCE: The Guardian)

