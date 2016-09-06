Philippine president Says Derogatory Remarks about President Obama Wasn’t Personal

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, back peddles on calling Barack Obama a “son of a whore.” The remark led President Obama to cancel a planned meeting at a regional summit in Laos.

In a prepared statement read by a spokesman, Duterte said the remark was, “not intended as a personal insult. While the immediate cause was my strong comments to certain press questions that elicited concern and distress, we also regret that it came across as a personal attack on the US president.” The spokesman also said that a meeting with the US had been “mutually agreed upon to be moved to a later date”.

The remarks were a result of criticism from the US against extrajudicial killings in the Philippines’ bloody drug war. Duterte was quoted as saying, “Son of a whore, I will curse you in that forum.”

(SOURCE: The Guardian)

ALSO SEE: Federal lawsuit filed against Obama administration for not addressing ISIS-led genocide of Christians & Detroit Photo Journalist Says She Was at the Trump Church Visit to ‘Document the Moment’

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!