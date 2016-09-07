CLOSE
The Obamas Have A Big Payday on The Way

Barack and Michelle have been pretty financially well off for as long as I’ve known of them. Actually having a strong financial backing is a prerequisite for running for office, especially the Presidential kind. Petitioning to be the leader of the free world is never cheap, after all! The Obamas have multiple book deals lined up for their post Presidential lives. These deals will reportedly net them a whopping 45 million dollars.  (Source : Black America Web)

First Family Departs for Martha's Vineyard

Pool

Click the link below to learn the details of the book deals and to find out where the Obama’s plan to live in the near future….

Obamas Could Net $45 M In Post-White House Book Deals

