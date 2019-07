Sources Say Bishop Eddie Long is Hospitalized With a Grave Illness

Just last month, Bishop Eddie Long was online defending his weight loss saying it was his new eating lifestyle that caused the changes in his appearance.

See: Bishop Eddie Long Defends Drastic Weight Loss

Now, the Christian Post is reporting that megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia has confirmed that he is suffering from a “health challenge” unrelated to his new vegan diet that caused drastic weight loss and he is believing God for deliverance.

Founder of Obnoxioustv’s blog William McCray III, reported Friday that he was informed by a close friend of the bishop and an alleged verified member of Long’s church, that the pastor has an unspecified gastro-intestinal cancer that has already progressed to stage 4.

Bishop Long released a statement which in part reads, “I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing, as part of a holistic approach to good health.” Additionally he added, “At this time my family and I are requesting that you respect our privacy. I truly appreciate your prayers and support for me, my loved ones and my beloved New Birth Church Family.”

(Source: The Christian Post)

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 100 photos Launch gallery 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 1. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 1 of 100 2. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 2 of 100 3. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 3 of 100 4. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 4 of 100 5. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 5 of 100 6. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 6 of 100 7. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 7 of 100 8. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 8 of 100 9. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 9 of 100 10. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 10 of 100 11. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 11 of 100 12. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 12 of 100 13. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 13 of 100 14. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 14 of 100 15. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 15 of 100 16. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 16 of 100 17. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 17 of 100 18. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 18 of 100 19. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 19 of 100 20. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 20 of 100 21. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 21 of 100 22. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 22 of 100 23. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 23 of 100 24. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 24 of 100 25. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 25 of 100 26. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 26 of 100 27. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 27 of 100 28. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 28 of 100 29. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 29 of 100 30. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 30 of 100 31. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 31 of 100 32. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 32 of 100 33. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 33 of 100 34. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 34 of 100 35. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 35 of 100 36. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 36 of 100 37. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 37 of 100 38. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 38 of 100 39. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 39 of 100 40. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 40 of 100 41. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 41 of 100 42. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 42 of 100 43. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 43 of 100 44. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 44 of 100 45. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 45 of 100 46. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 46 of 100 47. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 47 of 100 48. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 48 of 100 49. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 49 of 100 50. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 50 of 100 51. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 51 of 100 52. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 52 of 100 53. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 53 of 100 54. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 54 of 100 55. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 55 of 100 56. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 56 of 100 57. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 57 of 100 58. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 58 of 100 59. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 59 of 100 60. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 60 of 100 61. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 61 of 100 62. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 62 of 100 63. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 63 of 100 64. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 64 of 100 65. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 65 of 100 66. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 66 of 100 67. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 67 of 100 68. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 68 of 100 69. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 69 of 100 70. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 70 of 100 71. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 71 of 100 72. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 72 of 100 73. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 73 of 100 74. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 74 of 100 75. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 75 of 100 76. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 76 of 100 77. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 77 of 100 78. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 78 of 100 79. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 79 of 100 80. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 80 of 100 81. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 81 of 100 82. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 82 of 100 83. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 83 of 100 84. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 84 of 100 85. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 85 of 100 86. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 86 of 100 87. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 87 of 100 88. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 88 of 100 89. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 89 of 100 90. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 90 of 100 91. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 91 of 100 92. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 92 of 100 93. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 93 of 100 94. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 94 of 100 95. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 95 of 100 96. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 96 of 100 97. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 97 of 100 98. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 98 of 100 99. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 99 of 100 100. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Expo

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!