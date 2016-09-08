First Brand New ‘Tiny Home’ Completed in Detroit!

I’m sure by now you’ve heard of the tiny home movement where people all over the United States are either building or restoring tiny houses. Some of these ideas have been propelled by the numerous TV shows developed but others out of total necessity.

Cass Community Social Services and Ford Motor Company showcased the first completed tiny home at an open house Thursday as part of a unique, first-ever tiny home community in Detroit.

The Michigan Chronicle said that the “project will also assist renters to become homeowners and the 25-home community project will address the city’s neighborhood revitalization needs by bringing a diversity of ages, life-experiences, races and cultures to a new, vibrant setting.” The New Tiny Home Community – Cass Community Social Service Campus is on Elmhurst between the Lodge Freeway at Woodrow Wilson on the north side.

