Black Christian New Says Trump Needs To Seek Out ‘True Leaders of the Black Community’

After Trump surrogate Pastor Mark Burns got called out on many lies on national television… and other “leaders” series of blunders and missteps… editors from BlackChristianNews.com wrote a scathing post saying that Donald Trump needs to go to the “legitimate leaders of black America if he wants to gain any favor in the black community in general and in the black Christian community in particular.”

Also See: Former Mayor Dennis Archer Gives Trump Supporter the ‘Say What? Side-Eye’ [[VIDEO]] & Pastor Apologizes for the Hillary Clinton in Blackface Tweet… But Not For the Message [[Video]]

The post goes on to say that the Trump organization has chosen surrogates that are not “legitimate leaders of black people in America and are just local pastors of churches who really do not have any national influence in the black community of America.”

Read the Entire Post Here

