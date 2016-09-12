CLOSE
Allen Iverson Gets Emotional In Hall Of Fame Speech

Former NBA player Allen Iverson was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame this past weekend. Though he’s been a fan favorite for years, the Hall of Fame induction is a show of acknowledgement on another level.  He has a reputation for being one of the most electrifying and tenacious players ever. And during the majority of the time , he was the smallest player on the court. That certainly never stopped Iverson from being aggressive and driving the ball hard to the basket.

2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Jim Rogash

Allen Iverson gave an emotional speech at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday. The Answer thanked everyone from his wife Tawanna and their four kids, to his favorite musicians: Tupac, Biggie, Jadakiss, Redman and Michael Jackson. There were funny stories, like the first time he met Michael Jordan, and jokes about the ups and downs of his turbulent career. (Source: Black America Web, HBCU Sports)

Andreas Rentz
Jesse D. Garrabrant

Allen Iverson has definitely inspired a lot of people during his career. It’s great to see such an athletic icon and trendsetter receive his just due.  Click below to see video footage and more coverage of the induction ceremony.

Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’ Neal Get Emotional In Hall Of Fame Speeches

