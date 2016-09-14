CLOSE
Tamela Mann’s Brand New CD, “One Way” Has Something For Everyone [[INTERVIEW + MUSIC]]

I did a little audition to sing background for Tamela Mann because I love her new CD, One Way so much… she was gracious but no one really wants that to happen, so interviewing to powerful woman of God is my next best thing:

One Way is available online and wherever great gospel music is sold!

ALSO SEE: David & Tamela Mann Ask, ‘What’s Wrong With People?’ [[VIDEO INSIDE]] & The Mann’s Spill Their Relationship Secrets

