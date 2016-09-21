Get Well Wednesday: Why Flossing Should Remain In Your Dental Routine

Dr. Carla Spann, D.D.S. earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the Texas A & M Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, TX. Before attending dental school, she graduated from Duke University School of Engineering in 1992 with her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

A strong believer in keeping her knowledge and skills current, Dr. Carla has completed numerous continuing education courses and is an alumnae of the prestigious Pankey Institute in Key Biscayne, Florida where she has expanded her knowledge of principles of general dentistry to incorporate all aspects of patients’ oral health, nutrition and medical systemic conditions in her practice philosophy. To read about what she has to say about dental health, click the link below. (Black America Web)