Don’t forget to floss! Brushing our teeth is obviously a very important part of personal hygiene, but unfortunately , people forget about how important flossing is . Well Dr. Carla Spann is more than happy to give us all some pointers about how to properly maintain our teeth. (Source: Black America Web )
A strong believer in keeping her knowledge and skills current, Dr. Carla has completed numerous continuing education courses and is an alumnae of the prestigious Pankey Institute in Key Biscayne, Florida where she has expanded her knowledge of principles of general dentistry to incorporate all aspects of patients’ oral health, nutrition and medical systemic conditions in her practice philosophy. To read about what she has to say about dental health, click the link below. (Black America Web)
Get Well Wednesday: Why Flossing Should Remain In Your Dental Routine
