CLOSE
Ask The Expert
HomeAsk The Expert

Get Well Wednesday: Why Flossing Should Remain In Your Dental Routine

0 reads
Leave a comment

Don’t forget to floss! Brushing our teeth is obviously a very important part of personal hygiene, but unfortunately , people forget about how important flossing is . Well Dr. Carla Spann is more than happy to give us all some pointers about how to properly maintain our teeth. (Source: Black America Web )

Stockbyte
Joshua Hodge Photography
Richard Ross
 Dr. Carla Spann, D.D.S. earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the Texas A & M Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, TX. Before attending dental school, she graduated from Duke University School of Engineering in 1992 with her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

A strong believer in keeping her knowledge and skills current, Dr. Carla has completed numerous continuing education courses and is an alumnae of the prestigious Pankey Institute in Key Biscayne, Florida where she has expanded her knowledge of principles of general dentistry to incorporate all aspects of patients’ oral health, nutrition and medical systemic conditions in her practice philosophy. To read about what she has to say about dental health, click the link below. (Black America Web)

Get Well Wednesday: Why Flossing Should Remain In Your Dental Routine

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/579882/take-control-tuesday-more-home-buying-incentives-are-coming-will-you-be-ready/

https://praise1027detroit.com/579882/take-control-tuesday-more-home-buying-incentives-are-coming-will-you-be-ready/

https://praise1027detroit.com/579781/bobby-brown-is-pleased-nick-gordon-held-civilly-liable-in-bobbi-kristinas-death/

dentist , Health , teeth , Wellness

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close