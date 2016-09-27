CLOSE
Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Have Heated Debate

Monday night was a true clash of the titans . The highly anticipated Presidential Debate finally came to fruition in a riveting clash between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Republicans and Democrats alike were all tuned in, curious and excited to see what points were brought up. The two candidates certainly didn’t disappoint, bringing  up morale, emails, taxes and foreign policies. Trump was aggressive , while Hillary was calmer, but calculated. (Source: Black America Web, Julie Pace)

Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University

Win McNamee

“In a combative opening debate, Hillary Clinton emphatically denounced Donald Trump Monday night for keeping his personal tax returns and business dealings secret from voters and peddling a “racist lie” about President Barack Obama. Businessman Trump repeatedly cast Clinton as a “typical politician” as he sought to capitalize on Americans’ frustration with Washington. (Source : Black America Web, Julie Pace)

Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University

Drew Angerer

Locked in an exceedingly close White House race, the presidential rivals tangled for 90-minutes over their vastly different visions for the nation’s future. Clinton called for lowering taxes for the middle class, while Trump focused more on renegotiating trade deals that he said have caused companies to move jobs out of the U.S. The Republican backed the controversial “stop-and-frisk policing” tactic as a way to bring down crime, while the Democrat said the policy was unconstitutional and ineffective.” (Source : Black America Web, Julie Pace )

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

The Washington Post

To read more about how the debate turned out and what each side had to say, click the link below! 

Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Battle Over Taxes, Race, Terror In First Debate

