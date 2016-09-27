Cathy Hughes “Built This” By Practicing Being A DJ In The Mirror to Becoming An Urban Media Maven

Our very own Media Mogul, Cathy Hughes was featured on the NPR show, “How I Built This” on Monday. Talk about drive and confidence! For those of you dreaming, hoping and praying… check out Herstory right here:

Ms. Hughes has been Chairperson of the Board and Secretary of Radio One since 1980, and was Chief Executive Officer of Radio One from 1980 to 1997. Since 1980, Ms. Hughes has worked in various capacities for Radio One including President, General Manager, General Sales Manager and talk show host. Ms. Hughes is the mother of Mr. Alfred Liggins, Radio One’s Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, President and a Director. Ms. Hughes’ qualifications to serve as a director include her being the founder of Radio One, her over 30 years of operational experience with the Company and her unique status within the African-American community. (Radio One)

(Source: npr.org)

20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts 1. Tyra Banks Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Queen Latifah Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Michael Strahan Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Wendy Williams Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. RuPaul Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Steve Harvey Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Star Jones Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Whoopi Goldberg Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Wanda Sykes Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Ananda Lewis Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Mo'Nique Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Arsenio Hall Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Tavis Smiley Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Montel Williams Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Chris Rock Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Wayne Brady Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Bevy Smith Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Sheryl Underwood Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts 20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts

