Cathy Hughes “Built This” By Practicing Being A DJ In The Mirror to Becoming An Urban Media Maven

Our very own Media Mogul, Cathy Hughes was featured on the NPR show, “How I Built This” on Monday. Talk about drive and confidence! For those of you dreaming, hoping and praying… check out Herstory right here:
Ms. Hughes has been Chairperson of the Board and Secretary of Radio One since 1980, and was Chief Executive Officer of Radio One from 1980 to 1997. Since 1980, Ms. Hughes has worked in various capacities for Radio One including President, General Manager, General Sales Manager and talk show host. Ms. Hughes is the mother of Mr. Alfred Liggins, Radio One’s Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, President and a Director. Ms. Hughes’ qualifications to serve as a director include her being the founder of Radio One, her over 30 years of operational experience with the Company and her unique status within the African-American community. (Radio One)
(Source: npr.org)
Also See: Washington D.C. Names Street Corner After Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes & Cathy Hughes: “Black Lives Matter Is More Than A Slogan, It’s A Movement” [EXCLUSIVE]
