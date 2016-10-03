Bill Clinton Is Back In Michigan

https://praise1027detroit.com/580691/white-student-arrested-for-wearing-gorilla-mask-taunting-blm-protesters-with-bananas/

Former President Bill Clinton is returning to Michigan on Monday to campaign for his wife, Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.The Clinton campaign said Saturday that the nation’s 42nd president will visit Saginaw and Flint on Monday. (Source: Detroit News, Chad Livengood)

Bill Clinton has been very vigilant in his support of his wife. It’s awesome to have the former president in our backyard again. Click the link below for more info and specific times and locations!

