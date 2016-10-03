SEE: Kirk Franklin’s Emotional Letter & 1st Dance with His Oldest Daughter on Her Wedding Day

Kirk Franklin gave his daughter’s hand in marriage on Saturday, October 1 and took to his social media pages to pen an emotional letter to his daughter Carrington Franklin before officiating her wedding. He wrote:
She’s not a little girl anymore…but you’ll have a hard time telling me that. It’s her wedding day❤️ pic.twitter.com/HSThBVg7QM
— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) October 1, 2016
She’s getting married today…..and I’ve spent an hour and a half rewriting this. Crying, smiling, and preparing to let go, ….of my little girl. I will walk her down the isle, then I will officiate the wedding. Why? Because I’m selfish, for my little girl. And she asked her daddy to! How could I say no?! I pray I don’t make a fool of myself and cry more than I speak.
God, it’s so hard to release her. If I could I would keep her a little girl, FOREVER. Selfish, I know. But at this moment, I want to be. I want to go go- kart riding, jet skiing, middle school basketball games, movies over and over again….just me and her. This is hard as Hell. She has no idea, cause she’s not a daddy. I am. A proud one. I hope I was a good one. I’m sorry for that one spanking you got that killed me more than it did you! I’m proud and love your future husband. Jealous, but proud. He comes first now. I’ll have to get use to that, cause I’m selfish, for you.
Only pictures get stuck in time, not people. They grow, and need to be let go…. I’m going to try really hard,…but please, when I see you with your new life, let me hold you every now and then, and pretend….that I’m never letting go. Forever daddy’s girl.
Signed,
A girl’s daddy.
SEE KIRK AND CARRINGTON’S DANCE HERE:
ALSO SEE: Pharrell And Kirk Franklin Discuss Worship, Faith, And Church
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 Triumph Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 Triumph Awards
1. TEYONAH PARRISSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. TICHINA ARNOLDSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. JERMAINE DUPRISource:Getty 3 of 16
4. REVRAND AL SHARPTONSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. SPIKE LEESource:Getty 5 of 16
6. NICK CANNON and JB SMOOVESource:Getty 6 of 16
7. JOESource:Getty 7 of 16
8. DEBORAH JOY WINANSSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. DIONNE WARWICKSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. BJ THE CHICAGO KIDSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. LISA WUSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. KANDI BURRISSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. FANTASIASource:Getty 13 of 16
14. LARENZ TATESource:Getty 14 of 16
15. NICK CANNONSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. SPIKE LEE AND DR. VIETTA JOHNSONSource:Getty 16 of 16
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!