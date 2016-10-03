‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines Talk Faith & Success in New Book, “The Magnolia Story “

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will release their first ever book, titled The Magnolia Story. The book details how their strong marriage, Christian faith, and family gets them through the ups and downs of life and will be released October 18th.
“Fixer Upper” has been on the air since 2014 and is one of HGTV’s most popular shows. The popularity as expanded the Gaines’ empire including a real estate company, construction company, design firm, nationally distributed furnishings line, and boutique.
However, their success hasn’t been as easy as it looks on TV. After meeting at Baylor University, the couple married and started a home renovation and design company. Following the birth of their second child, Chip and Joanna felt that God was calling them to close their home furnishings store, Magnolia Market.
Joanna explained that, “God taught me to study the Word and believe it, even when it hadn’t been fulfilled yet. I really had to cultivate a place of faith that I never had before. I had to trust Him as He would speak His promise to me.”
God promise for the couple came in the form of HGTV. Despite their huge success, the Gaines are quick to give all the glory to God.
(SOURCE: gospelherald.com)
