The Real Reason Robert Hawkins Is “Happy” Today [[NEW ARTIST MUSIC]] — Confessions Of A Gospel DJ

The new song “Happy,” is a reflection of Robert Hawkins state of mind. As a new kid on the Gospel block, Hawkins feels his music is more than something to entertain Christian audiences… he feels it is meant to free people from bondage and issues many churches have difficulty confronting. And He should know… Robert is a recovering addict who has a testimony to sing about.

Born in Chicago, he grew up in a church family. At age 8, he began singing in the choir. By age 10, he was directing the choir. The family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he continued is involvement with church, and led his own group called, Unified Praise. The group saw success through appearances on such shows at the Bobby Jones Gospel show on BET, and shared the stage with such Gospel giants as Tye Tribbett, Ki Ki Sheard, and Rance Allen. Then, life took him down a dark path.

After connecting with the “wrong crowd,” Hawkins began to experiment with crack cocaine and his life began to spiral out of control. I talked to Robert about his experience, how he got there, and how he got out, as well as his single “Happy” that is gaining attention all over the country. (via: RSMinistries – Grand Rapids MI)

Check out our conversation right here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/robert-hawkins-interview.mp3

You can find Robert Hawkins on Facebook @RobertHawkinsMusic, Twitter @iamrhawkins and Instagram @iamrhawkins. Send your inquiries to booking@iamrhawkins.com!

