The Real Reason Robert Hawkins Is “Happy” Today [[NEW ARTIST MUSIC]] — Confessions Of A Gospel DJ

The new song “Happy,” is a reflection of Robert Hawkins state of mind. As a new kid on the Gospel block, Hawkins feels his music is more than something to entertain Christian audiences… he feels it is meant to free people from bondage and issues many churches have difficulty confronting. And He should know… Robert is a recovering addict who has a testimony to sing about.
Born in Chicago, he grew up in a church family. At age 8, he began singing in the choir. By age 10, he was directing the choir. The family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he continued is involvement with church, and led his own group called, Unified Praise. The group saw success through appearances on such shows at the Bobby Jones Gospel show on BET, and shared the stage with such Gospel giants as Tye Tribbett, Ki Ki Sheard, and Rance Allen. Then, life took him down a dark path.
After connecting with the “wrong crowd,” Hawkins began to experiment with crack cocaine and his life began to spiral out of control. I talked to Robert about his experience, how he got there, and how he got out, as well as his single “Happy” that is gaining attention all over the country. (via: RSMinistries – Grand Rapids MI)
Check out our conversation right here:
You can find Robert Hawkins on Facebook @RobertHawkinsMusic, Twitter @iamrhawkins and Instagram @iamrhawkins. Send your inquiries to booking@iamrhawkins.com!
ALSO: Local Artist Love: Celebrate Our King With Bill Moss, Jr. [[Exclusive Interview]] — Confessions Of A Gospel DJ & Local Artist Love: Marc Jay – “Victory” in Every Note [[Interview]]
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
1. Tiny and her youngest son Major1 of 18
2. Christian and his dad Diddy2 of 18
3. Johan and his dad Fabolous3 of 18
4. Selah and her mom Lauryn Hill4 of 18
5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCall5 of 18
6. Kai and her mom Lisa Raye6 of 18
7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby Brown7 of 18
8. Future Jr. and his mom Ciara8 of 18
9. California Dream and her dad The Game9 of 18
10. Zion and his dad Tank10 of 18
11. Tracee and her mom Diana Ross11 of 18
12. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith12 of 18
13. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay Z13 of 18
14. Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol14 of 18
15. Ava and her mom Reese Witherspoon15 of 18
16. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian West16 of 18
17. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa Bonet17 of 18
18. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica Simpson18 of 18
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!