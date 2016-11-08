So You’ve Registered to Vote… Now What? Celebrities Last Push on the Importance of Voting

Created by Steve Jones and Omar Epps, the PSA features Russell Simmons, Meagan Good, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Cedric The Entertainer, Eva Marcille, Chris Spencer, Logan Browning and more. The celebs discuss the importance of voting and making a change in the most turbulent presidential race in decades. “As people of color, voter suppression is a living and breathing issue in our neighborhoods and communities,” Jones tells Essence (Nov. 2). “Which is why I was so pleased to hear about the recent lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party to eliminate tactics such as these that are designed to stop people of color from exercising a civil liberty promised to each of us under the law.

With that in mind, the goal in creating this PSA was to both educate and inform people of color about the tactics we must overcome at the polls, but first and foremost, to make sure that we realize the importance of actually SHOWING UP at the polls to let our voices be heard.”

(Source: BlackChristianNews.com)

ALSO: Where Is My Polling Place & Other Important Info For Election Day

Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14: Tracee Ellis Ross Wants You To Get Out The Vote; 'Black-ish' Kids Supports Marsai Matin & More 30 photos Launch gallery Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14: Tracee Ellis Ross Wants You To Get Out The Vote; 'Black-ish' Kids Supports Marsai Matin & More 1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 17 of 30 18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 23 of 30 24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 25 of 30 26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 27 of 30 28. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 29 of 30 30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14 Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 – 10/14: Tracee Ellis Ross Wants You To Get Out The Vote; ‘Black-ish’ Kids Supports Marsai Matin & More Celeb Pics Of The Week 10/8 - 10/14: Tracee Ellis Ross Wants You To Get Out The Vote; 'Black-ish' Kids Supports Marsai Matin & More Check out what your faves were up to this week!

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!