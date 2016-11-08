CLOSE
So You’ve Registered to Vote… Now What? Celebrities Last Push on the Importance of Voting

Created by Steve Jones and Omar Epps, the PSA features Russell Simmons, Meagan Good, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Cedric The Entertainer, Eva Marcille, Chris Spencer, Logan Browning and more. The celebs discuss the importance of voting and making a change in the most turbulent presidential race in decades. “As people of color, voter suppression is a living and breathing issue in our neighborhoods and communities,” Jones tells Essence (Nov. 2). “Which is why I was so pleased to hear about the recent lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party to eliminate tactics such as these that are designed to stop people of color from exercising a civil liberty promised to each of us under the law.

With that in mind, the goal in creating this PSA was to both educate and inform people of color about the tactics we must overcome at the polls, but first and foremost, to make sure that we realize the importance of actually SHOWING UP at the polls to let our voices be heard.”

(Source: BlackChristianNews.com)

ALSO: Where Is My Polling Place & Other Important Info For Election Day

Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Las Vegas

