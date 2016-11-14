J. Moss Teams Up with Faith Evans for “Holiday”

J. Moss is celebrating the holiday with a brand new single featuring Faith Evans. Check out the song aptly titled, “Holiday” right here:

(Source: Kris Patrick – Path MEGAzine)

ALSO: Local Artist Love: Celebrate Our King With Bill Moss, Jr. [[Exclusive Interview]] & J Moss' New Twist on Grown Folks Gospel [[Video Interview]]

