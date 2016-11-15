CLOSE
President Obama Says That People Should Accept Election Results

This year’s Presidential Election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was a hard fought battle. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner. Even though the general consensus was that Hillary Clinton would take this election, things didn’t quite work out that way. (Source : Black America Web, Kathleen Henn)

It looks like Donald Trump is going to be our new president whether we’re ready for it our not. He won the election fair and square and fairness is all we can ask for.  Click the link below to see exactly what President Barack is saying about the latest developments.

http://blackamericaweb.com/2016/11/14/president-obama-says-nation-should-accept-election-results/

