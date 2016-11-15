Local Churches & HIV Testing Organization Teams Up with Walgreens to Launch KYS with a little TLC

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, nearly 1.2 million Americans are now living with HIV infection, and about 50,000 people become infected every year. Yet, 20 percent to 25 percent of people who have HIV do not know they are infected. This is why the Task Force recommends that people ages 15 to 65 should be tested for HIV at least once.

Gospel Against AIDS is leading the way combining testing, learning and counseling with the faith-based community and launching testing sites at Detroit area Walgreens to offer free HIV testing, counseling as well as encouraging community members to know their HIV status.

I spoke with Rosalind Andrews-Worthy Executive Director of Gospel Against AIDS about how this initiative came about and where listeners can get tested… Check out our Conversation Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/gospel-against-aids-interview.mp3

For More Information go to: GospelAA.org

ALSO: FREE Mental Health First Aid & Suicide Prevention Training & Money Stress Is Unhealthy… Take Control Today

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!