Despite the Outcome of the Election, Hillary Clinton Will End Up in This White House

Hillary Clinton may have appeared to lose the presidential election to Donald Trump recently but she has not given up hope for moving into the white house. Back in August, the Clintons purchased a beautiful white home in Chappaqua, NY, right next door to their current vacation home that they’ve owned since 1999. Bill and Hillary dropped $1.16 million on the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home filled with cozy features. Not a bad landing spot for the Clintons despite recieving fewer electoral votes than Donald Trump in the November 2016 Presidential election. (Source: Popsugar ,Perri Konecky)

 

For more information on Hillary Clinton’s plans and pictures of the new house, click the link below! 

