Follow @ACThePlugFollow @1059Kiss

Shrimp Egg Roll Ingredients

1/2 pound shrimp, cooked and minced (chopped up)

4 scallions, chopped fine

2 cups DOLE Chopped Asian Blend If you prefer to make your own mixture you can blend Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli Slaw, Carrots. All shredded.

1/4 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine

2 garlic cloves minced

1⁄4 tablespoons pepper

1/4 tablespoons ginger

1 -2 tablespoon soy sauce, to taste 6 egg roll wraps

1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)

oil, for deep frying

Note: If you are using a blend of vegetables that are very moist, heat 2 Tablespoons of oil in pan or wok and sauté for a moment.

Also, feel free to replace shrimp or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

Recipe via @ACThePlug

How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE] was originally published on KissDetroit.com