Diversity is a key factor/issue in our society. Especially in an industry that focuses on superficiality or appearance, like modeling. Veteran supermodel Iman plans to shed some light on this very relevant topic.

“Lack of diversity remains a problem in the beauty and fashion industry. Sure, things are definitely better than they once were, but there is a way to go before diverse beauty is the accepted standard. One person who knows firsthand about the continuing struggle for diversity is supermodel Iman. After a long and successful career as a model, she has been a prominent force in the beauty industry since she launched her self-titled cosmetics line over 20 years ago.” (Source : Black America Web , Danielle Jennings )

Click the link below to see what Iman has to say and watch an informative video about the modeling industry!

Supermodel Iman Calls For Diversity In The Beauty Industry With The Help Of Fellow Models

More:

https://praise1027detroit.com/584079/president-obama-pardons-78-and-shortens-the-sentence-for-153/

https://praise1027detroit.com/584174/are-we-surprised-study-confirms-female-doctors-give-better-care-to-patients-than-male-doctors/

https://praise1027detroit.com/584034/michelle-obama-tells-oprah-that-2016-election-was-painful/