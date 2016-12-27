CLOSE
Supermodel Iman Calls For Diversity In The Beauty Industry With The Help Of Fellow Models

Diversity is a key factor/issue in our society. Especially in an industry that focuses on superficiality or appearance, like modeling. Veteran supermodel Iman  plans to shed some light on this very relevant topic.

2005 CFDA Awards arrivals

“Lack of diversity remains a problem in the beauty and fashion industry. Sure, things are definitely better than they once were, but there is a way to go before diverse beauty is the accepted standard. One person who knows firsthand about the continuing struggle for diversity is supermodel Iman. After a long and successful career as a model, she has been a prominent force in the beauty industry since she launched her self-titled cosmetics line over 20 years ago.” (Source : Black America Web , Danielle Jennings )

Jeremy Scott - Front Row & Backstage - September 2016 New York Fashion Week: The ShowsClick the link below to see what Iman has to say and watch an informative video about the modeling industry! 

